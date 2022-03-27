Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) MPs from various parties are on a two-day visit to Baramati in Pune district of Maharashtra to study various development works.

Baramati is the home turf of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar.

"MPs from various parties came to Baramati on a two-day study tour to see various development works, executed by Ajit Pawar and the Baramati model, which was put forth by NCP chief Sharad Pawar," said Baramati MP Supriya Sule, daughter of the NCP chief, on Sunday.

The delegation of MPs visited various works in the fields of education, agriculture, artificial intelligence, innovation, and investment in MIDC areas, she said.

The MPs deliberated on various aspects of these projects and their implementation.

