Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Friday announced a fare hike of 10 per cent between November 8 and 27 citing changes in demand during the Diwali festive season.

Issuing a release, the state-run transport corporation said passengers who have booked their tickets before the announcement was made would have to pay the difference directly to the conductor during the journey.

MSRTC has a fleet of 15,000 buses and ferries 60 lakh persons per day.

