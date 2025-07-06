Kolkata, Jul 6 (PTI) Muharram was observed across West Bengal on Sunday, with devotees mourning the martyrdom of Imam Husayn.

Processions were held in various parts of the state, including capital Kolkata, amid strict security, officials said.

In Kolkata, the processions were held in Kalabagan, Rajabazar, Park Circus, Khidderpore and Garden Reach, with hundreds of people participating in them.

No major untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony on the occasion.

"Maintain peace and harmony on holy Muharram," she posted on X.

