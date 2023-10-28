India News | Mukesh Ambani Receives Fresh Death Threat, Email Demands Rs 200 Cr

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received fresh death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he fails to pay Rs 200 crore, police said on Saturday.

Oct 28, 2023 10:46 PM IST
India News | Mukesh Ambani Receives Fresh Death Threat, Email Demands Rs 200 Cr
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries (File Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received fresh death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he fails to pay Rs 200 crore, police said on Saturday.

Police said that this time the emailer raised his demand from Rs 20 crore to Rs 200 crore due to lack of response to the previous email.

"Another email came from the same email account in which it was written 'U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed'," police said.

Earlier, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore.

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the IPC.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

