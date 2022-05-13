Amaravati, May 13 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Mukesh Kumar Meena was on Friday appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India has selected Meena for the CEO's post replacing K Vijayanand, who will now return to the state service.

Meena, who belongs to the 1998 batch of IAS, is currently the Secretary to the government in the Finance Department looking after Commercial Taxes. He is also holding full additional charge of the post of Secretary, Food Processing.

The Election Commission, in a communication to the state chief secretary, directed that Meena be asked to take charge as CEO immediately.

"Mukesh Kumar Meena shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which he may be holding before such assumption of office," the Election Commission said in a notification.

Meena, upon taking over as CEO, will also be designated as ex-officio Secretary to government, General Administration (Elections) Department.

