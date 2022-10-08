Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7 (ANI): The founder of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition is still critical and he is on life-saving drugs, said the medical bulletin of Medanta Hospital on Friday. "He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists", officials added.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. On Sunday, suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital. The former UP CM is 82 years old.

Also Read | Jharkhand Man, Found Dead on September 24 in Bengaluru, Was Lynched, Say Police; Arrest Six Accused.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time," Khattar said.

Also Read | Amritsar: Gold Worth Rs 17.77 Lakh Seized at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport.

While leaving the hospital, Lalu Yadav said, "His condition is improving, praying for his better health.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also enquired about the health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief had called Mulayam Singh's son Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The Telangana CM also told the SP chief that he would meet Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of his father."Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav," said the Chief Minister's Office, Bihar.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, said sources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also met the ailing former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, at Medanta hospital in Gurugram earlier this evening. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)