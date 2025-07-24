Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The multi-sectoral expert team has arrived in the state capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla and held meetings with the state authorities on Thursday and would be doing a scientific study in flood hit regions of the state.In response to the rising frequency of extreme weather events in Himachal Pradesh, including cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had formed a multi-sectoral expert team to conduct a scientific study of these phenomena. The decision followed a meeting between Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which the urgent need for a detailed investigation into the root causes of these events and potential solutions was highlighted.

"Given the severe and recurrent weather-related disasters, this is perhaps the first time such a focused scientific study is being undertaken in Himachal Pradesh," said DC Rana, Special Secretary (Revenue & Disaster Management) while addressing the media.

The team, led by an advisor of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), includes experts from the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, IIT Pune and IIT Indore.

A retired meteorological scientist currently associated with a central university is also part of the study team.

The team's mandate is to identify the scientific causes behind extreme weather events and explore long-term solutions to minimise their impact.

The expert team arrived in Shimla on Wednesday evening and held a high-level meeting on Thursday, chaired by the Chief Secretary. Senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), discussed the scale of recent disasters, ongoing challenges, and data collection methods.

"The team will first visit the worst-affected areas to analyse the ground situation. Following this, they will gather scientific data from multiple agencies such as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Directorate General of Resettlement and Engineering (DGRE), and satellite-based data sources," DC Rana added.

According to Rana, this exercise will involve integrating meteorological, hydrological, and geological data to better understand damage patterns and predict future risks.

"The primary reference point for this team is to explore, on a scientific basis, why Himachal Pradesh is witnessing an increasing number of extreme weather events and what preventive measures can be developed," he said.

Experts from the Central Water Commission, IMD officers posted in Himachal, DGRE Chandigarh, and other regional agencies are also coordinating efforts.

Highlighting the severity of recent events, Rana said that this is important to do a scientific study of floods and rain due to climate change.

"In 2023, Himachal Pradesh witnessed multiple extreme weather episodes. This year too, such incidents continue. Just two days ago, Lahaul-Spiti reported a flash flood. As per preliminary data, the total damage has already crossed Rs 1,200 crores." He said.

The team will collect and analyse field data over the coming weeks. Once the scientific study is complete, the findings will be compiled into a report with actionable recommendations for both the state and central governments.

"This is a crucial step toward creating a disaster-resilient Himachal Pradesh. Our Department of Environment and Science is also actively involved to ensure a holistic approach," Rana stated. (ANI)

