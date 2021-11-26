New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Department of Biotechnology's National Brain Research Centre has developed a unique initiative focused on making certified neuroimaging, neurochemical, neuropsychological data and analytics accessible to researchers for managing brain disorders.

According to the Science and Technology Ministry, SWADESH is the first large-scale multimodal neuroimaging database designed specifically for the Indian population with big-data architecture and analytics for various disease categories under one platform.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Cards 2021 Released At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

"To strengthen Alzheimer's disease research and help the scientific community come up with promising treatments, SWADESH proposes a big-data architecture that manages and analyzes six modules.

"These are neurodegenerative (Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, and Parkinson's disease), neuropsychiatric (schizophrenia and bipolar disorder), neurodevelopmental (autism and epilepsy), COVID-19-related disorders, other disorders, and healthy subjects," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Admitted to AIIMS Emergency Ward Due to Fever and Drowsiness.

Backed by a dedicated storage system, SWADESH provides quality control, data analysis reports, and data backups. Its development will facilitate the integration of multi-site data and collaborative research worldwide, the ministry said.

Presently, SWADESH has data of 500 Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment patients and 70 Parkinson's disease patients. It also includes data of 600 healthy old individuals and 800 healthy young individuals in the control group, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)