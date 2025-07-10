Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Multiple bomb threat emails targeting court complexes and an elite educational institution in Himachal Pradesh triggered panic early Wednesday morning, prompting large-scale evacuations and deployment of bomb disposal squads. Authorities have linked the pattern of threats to earlier incidents in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Kullu Bar Association President Teja Singh Thakur said that the government should take appropriate action against such threats.

Also Read | PM Modi Reaches Historic Milestone With 17 Foreign Parliament Speeches, Equaling Congress PM’s 70-Year Record.

While speaking to ANI, Teja Singh Thakur said, "Around 10:30 am our session judge and the additional session judge received this information by email that a bomb was placed in the middle of the court premises in Kullu, and after that the police came here within some time. All the staff members and advocates of the court were warned about the situation, and they came out of the court. The squad team has been checking inside for the past 2-3 hours, confirming whether there is any bomb or not."

"This happened in our High Court in Himachal, Parliament, and the District Mandi Court as well. Earlier, a threat was made in the DC office that a bomb was kept there. But I request the government that if any such incident happens in this way, one should take deep cognisance of it,"

Also Read | PM Modi in Namibia: Standing Ovation, 'Modi, Modi' Chant Reverberates As PM Narendra Modi Addresses Namibian Parliament (Watch Video).

He further stated that on Wednesday, such an incident occurred in Kullu, and it could happen again in future.

"These incidents goes under the cover. The government should take appropriate action the way such emails are received. From where it is sent? Who is behind it?" he added.

The emails, which claimed the presence of RDX-based IEDs and even mentioned potential suicide bombings, were received at district and sessions courts in Shimla, Chamba, Sirmaur, Kullu, Rampur (Kinnaur), and the prestigious Sanawar School in Solan district.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Police, all emails bore similar content and are believed to have originated from a single source. The messages, sent from the ID "jayanthi kannappan@outlook.com", alleged a sinister nexus between Khalistani elements and certain Tamil Nadu political actors, even accusing journalists and academics of heinous crimes involving minors. The emails cited "former students of Anna University" as the purported senders and included threats of multiple blasts using RDX and silicon-fused IEDs.

The email to the District and Sessions Judge in Rampur read, "Khalistan-Udhayanidhi Nexus: 4 IEDs & 2 Suicide RDX Blast in Your Court Soon. Evacuate Judge/Public ASAP." It further warned of a secondary detonation at the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

Himachal Police said the threatening messages bore similarity to those received in Tamil Nadu and Kerala during 2021-22, which had prompted arrests and cybercrime investigations in the southern states. In a related development, Kerala Police have reportedly arrested one individual, and Himachal authorities are working to secure custody for further interrogation.

The police confirmed that this was not an isolated incident. "Himachal Pradesh has received 8 to 10 such threats in recent months. FIRs have been registered in Kullu and Shimla. Investigation is ongoing," officials said.

HP Police reiterated their commitment to public safety and said further updates will be shared as the probe progresses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)