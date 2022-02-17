Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in central Mumbai allegedly over his addiction to gaming, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bhoiwada area of central Mumbai on Sunday evening, when the boy's parents and younger sister were away, an official said.

The boy, who was good in his studies and cricket, had called his father before taking the extreme step, but the call had gone unanswered as the father was riding a motorcycle at the time, he said.

On returning home, the parents found that the door of the house had been locked from inside and on breaking down the door, they found him hanging from the loft, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a civic-run hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered with Bhoiwada police station.

"The boy used to play games on mobile phone, but the parents so far have not complained about the gaming addiction. The police are probing this angle," the official said.

