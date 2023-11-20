Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Mumbai Police traced as many as 164 children in 12 hours after they went missing from various sea-fronts in the city during Chhath puja celebrations and reunited them with their family members, an official said on Monday.

These children, in the age group of 3 to 13 years, went missing from beaches in Juhu and Versova and in suburban Santacruz as devotees started gathering at these spots from Sunday evening till Monday dawn.

Many residents of Mumbai and those from extended suburbs in Thane and Palghar districts gathered at the sea-fronts to perform rituals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God.

Chhath festival is mainly celebrated by natives of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of Nepal.

"More than 3.5 lakh devotees attended Chhath puja events in Juhu, Versova, and Santacruz," the official said.

He said police had made necessary arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident occurred during celebrations.

At least 500 police constables and 125 officers were deployed for the security of devotees, he said, adding that traffic police ensured a smooth flow of vehicles.

The police control room received information about 88 children going missing in Santacruz, 75 in Juhu and one from Sagar Kutir at Versova beach, the official said.

"All the 164 missing children were traced and brought to local control rooms, set up temporarily. These children were reunited with their family members after their identity was established," he added.

