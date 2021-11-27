Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): After a 20-years old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Mumbai's Kurla, Vinoba Bhave Police on Saturday arrested the two accused involved in the incident.

"The two accused are being questioned. Both of them were known to the victim," Mumbai police said.

Further, police informed that special teams have been formed to ascertain the identity of the victim, and CCTV footage is also being checked.

Earlier today, the victim's body was found on the thirteenth floor of a vacant building in the HDIL compound.

"Initial medical report suggests that the girl was sexually assaulted. Hence, a case under the provisions of Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered," says police officials.

As per the police, an 18-year-old boy with two of his friends was shooting a video in the building when they spotted the body. The boy instantly called the police and informed them about the body.

As per the police, the body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl had serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing," says a police official. (ANI)

