Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A 22-year-old man died after drowning in Vihar lake at Bhandup in Mumbai on Friday morning.

"A 22-year-old man, Prabhu Kisan Bhoye, died due to drowning in Vihar Lake at Forest Road in Bhandup (West) of Mumbai, Maharashtra today morning," officials of the Disaster Management Unit, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations said.

Also Read | Eid Ul-Adha 2020: Bakra Eid Prayers to be Offered Only at Homes Amid COVID-19 Crisis, All Livestock Markets Closed, Says Maharashtra Govt.

Meanwhile, as many as nine to 10 houses were damaged due to a landslide that occurred in Mumbai's Suburb Ghatkopar on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)