Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): For the past decade, a Mumbai-based artisan has been quietly revolutionising the way devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, crafting Ganpati idols out of eco-paper instead of traditional clay or POP.

With 10-12 years of experience, this innovator swears by the many advantages of their unique idols: they're lightweight, unbreakable, easily dissolvable in water, and most importantly, highly recyclable.

"The biggest USP of our paper, Ganpati, is that it's a breeze to carry and absolutely eco-friendly," the artisan explains.

Using a mixture of calcium powder, carefully processed paper pulp, and layered paper interiors, the process ensures every idol is not only sturdy and attractive, but can also be fully recovered for recycling after immersion, provided it's done in artificial ponds or at home.

Unlike traditional clay idols, which, while eco-friendly, are notably burdensome in weight, a standard 2-foot clay Ganpati can tip the scales at 20kg. In contrast, a paper Ganpati of the same size weighs only about 2.5-3kg.

"It makes a world of difference for families who travel back to their native towns for the festival," says the maker.

The idol's durability means it can withstand even the roughest courier journeys, making it ideal for long-distance travel.

"These idols are going international, too," the artisan shares with pride.

With Ganesh Chaturthi just 20 days away, shipments have already reached Indian communities worldwide, including the USA, Canada, Dubai, Australia, and the UK. Most overseas orders are dispatched well in advance to beat shipping deadlines, taking only 4-5 days to reach their destinations. It's a testament to the growing demand from the global Indian diaspora, especially as finding eco-friendly idols abroad remains a challenge.

However, new tariffs on goods may spell trouble for this eco-friendly export.

"Courier costs have already begun to worry our customers. If shipping becomes too expensive, we might see a drop in sales," the artisan admits.

Most idols were dispatched before tariffs kicked in, but uncertainty looms for future deliveries.

Mumbai's regulatory crackdown on POP idols has also nudged local buyers towards eco-friendly options. Yet, crafting these lightweight, non-breakable paper idols is labour- and technique-intensive, naturally driving up production costs.

"If the government could offer subsidies for this art form, we could pass on those savings to our customers. Making eco-friendly idols affordable would be a huge help to both artisans and buyers." (ANI)

