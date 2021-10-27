New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based surgeon of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting his kidney transplant done at prominent hospital in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Vipin Kumar (21) and Rohit Kumar Yadav (27), both residents of UP, were arrested on October 19.

The two men had earlier also duped several other people from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana on the pretext of getting them medical treatment at hospitals in the national capital, the police said.

According to their phone records and chats, they have cheated around five people and were in touch with more than 50 people, they said.

The Mumbai-based surgeon is suffering from congenital disease of both kidneys for which a nephrologist had advised him for a kidney transplant.

The duo duped the surgeon of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting his kidney transplant done at a prominent hospital in south Delhi, the police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said the surgeon approached the Delhi Police's Crime Branch with a complaint.

Through an advertisement, the surgeon came in contact with Vipin Kumar who introduced himself as Karan, according to the complaint.

The two met in August and a deal for surgery was finalised at Rs 22 lakh. The accused demanded Rs 6 lakh as advance for getting the kidney transplant done here in Delhi and after discussion, the surgeon gave him Rs 3.5 lakh.

The accused informed the surgeon that his surgery had been fixed at a prominent hospital for October 17.

In September and October, Vipin Kumar took Rs 6 lakh more from the surgeon for getting his treatment done at the hospital.

"A day before the surgery, he called Dr Rajiv outside a prominent south Delhi hospital and demanded Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of paying the doctor for starting the procedure. The surgeon gave Rs 5 lakh to Karan. Later, the accused advised him and his wife to head towards the hospital to start the admission process but refused to come along with them," the officer said.

When the surgeon reached the hospital, he found out that there was no booking in his name and the accused's phone was switched off, he said.

"During investigation, the police team found out that Karan's real name was Vipin. A trap was laid and Vipin Kumar was picked up by the Crime Branch on October 19 from Kanpur. At his instance, his associate was picked up from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Vipin Kumar, who used to work as an accountant in Sangam Vihar, had lost his job due to the Covid pandemic.

Vipin and Yadav had created a fake profile on Facebook, where they posted advertisements about kidney-related issues, the officer said.

"Vipin Kumar had introduced Yadav as the driver of a doctor at a private hospital in Delhi. Another fake Facebook profile was created by them in the name of Vijay Kumar and they chatted via messenger with the victim," he said.

