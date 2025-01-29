Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged land parcels in Mumbai are being looted through the Dharavi redevelopment project.

He said affected land parcels are spread across Dharavi, Mulund, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Worli and Mahim areas.

"Mumbai has been facing absolute injustice. Land and taxes are claimed by the Adani group. For example, Dharavi Redevelopment Project is looting land under the garb of redevelopment," Thackeray alleged in a press conference.

He alleged MLAs of the BJP and Shiv Sena had falsely assured people ahead of assembly polls that project-affected people (PAPs) would not be rehabilitated in Kurla and Mahim.

According to Thackeray, a Mother Dairy plot in Kurla will now be used for rehabilitating the PAPs from Dharavi. He alleged this land was given for the rehabilitation project at a rate ten times lower than the market price.

He said the dumping ground in Deonar was also allotted to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project amid opposition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Thackeray alleged the state government had asked the BMC to spend money, conduct bio-mining on Deonar land, and hand it over for the Dharavi project.

