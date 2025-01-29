Prayagraj, January 29: At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days. Mahakumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Adityanath Government Over Stampede at Maha Kumbh, Says ‘Management Should Be Handed Over to Army’.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna on Mahakumbh Stampede

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna says "Before Brahma Muhurta, between 1 am to 2 am, a huge crowd gathered on the Akhara Marg. Due to this crowd, the barricades on the other side broke and the crowd ran over the devotees waiting to take a holy dip of Brahma… pic.twitter.com/ZL6KlmMf9k — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

DIG Vaibhav Krishna told a press conference here in the evening the stampede has left 30 dead and 60 others injured.

