The BEST bus caught fire in Bandra (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai, January 25: A Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus caught fire in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday.

No passengers were harmed in the incident, officials said.

The incident happened in Mumbai's Bandra area. The rescue teams reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

