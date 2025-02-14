Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, detected and prevented the smuggling of synthetic diamonds worth approximately RS 4.93 crore.

As per a release, "On 12.02.2025 at around 0118 hours, an Indian passenger, Mr. Bharatbhai Govindbhai Nathani, reported at Terminal 2 of CSMI Airport for his journey to Bangkok via NOK Airlines Flight No. DD 939, scheduled to depart at 0250 hours. After completing the required check-in formalities, he proceeded to the security screening area with his hand baggage."

During the screening of his laptop bag, CISF Screener CT/GD Subodh Kumar observed a suspicious image on the X-BIS machine. On closer analysis, it was noted that the battery compartment of the laptop appeared to contain an unidentified foreign object. Based on the passenger's profiling and the suspicious image, the bag was flagged for further examination.

Sub Inspector Excise Meena Mukesh Kumar, assigned for physical checks, conducted a thorough inspection of the bag, leading to the recovery of concealed synthetic diamonds hidden inside the laptop battery compartment in 26 small transparent packets.

According to the release, "The passenger, along with the recovered synthetic diamonds, was immediately handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Customs officials of Mumbai Airport for further investigation. As per the AIU/Customs officials, the total weight of the synthetic diamonds was approximately 2147.20 carats, with an estimated market value of RS 4.93 Cr"

The swift and alert action by CISF personnel not only prevented a significant smuggling attempt but also reaffirmed CISF's commitment to national security and vigilance at India's international airports. (ANI)

