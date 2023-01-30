Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): An Assistant Inspector of Mumbai Police died by hanging himself at his residence in Chunabhatti area on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Police, the diseased man was identified as Prakash Kashiram.

"An Assistant Police Inspector, Prakash Kashiram, died by suicide after he hanged himself at his residence in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai," said Mumbai Police.

Police filed a case under Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

