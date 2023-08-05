Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police's crime branch from Uttarakhand on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Juhu area of the city last month, an official said.

Mumbai Police had registered an FIR and the crime branch too began a parallel investigation in the case. Police had been on the trail of the accused and visited Thane and Delhi.

Police received a tip-off that the man is in Uttarakhand and nabbed him, the official said.

The accused and the victim are known to each other as they are residents of Juhu area. On the day of the incident, the accused had invited the girl to celebrate birthday.

Police booked the accused under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

Juhu police are investigating the case.

