Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Monday adjourned hearing of the defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar till November 15.

Meanwhile, Ranaut has now filed a counter-complaint against Akhtar accusing the lyricist of "extortion and criminal intimidation."

Also Read | Lee Perrin Leveling the Financial Playing Field Through Finance Flex, Inc.

Ranaut on Monday appeared before the Andheri Court in the hearing of the defamation case against her filed by Akthar.

During the hearing, the actor's lawyer informed the court Court that they have filed a transfer application of this case and are seeking adjournment of the matter as the transfer application is to be heard on October 1.

Also Read | ‘Marriage Valid If Minor Doesn’t Declare It Void At 18’, Observes Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddique said that as the actor had "lost faith" in the court hearing Javed Akhtar's matter she was seeking transfer of her case, along with the defamation suit against her from the court.

Ranaut last week moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. The court had then fixed the next date of hearing on September 20.

Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bharadwaj had moved an application for issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Ranaut.

Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3, 2020 against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by Kangana Ranaut during an interview on a TV news channel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)