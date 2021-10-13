Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has handed over copies of their reply to the lawyers concerned on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others in connection with drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The NCB has opposed bail for each accused.

Also Read | Planning To Travel Abroad? Here’s a List of Countries That Allow Entry to Fully Vaccinated Indians.

Earlier today, the NCB had told Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court that it would file a reply on the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others.

The court will resume the hearing at 2:45 PM today and the Additional Solicitor General Anil C Singh is likely to appear in the court.

Also Read | Arrested Pakistani Terrorist Involved in 2011 Delhi High Court Blast: Sources.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)