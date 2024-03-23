India News | Mumbai: Customs Seize Foreign Currency, Diamonds and Gold Worth Rs 10.60 Cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Mumbai Customs officials seized foreign currency and items worth 10.60 crores across eight different cases, said Mumbai Customs on Friday.

"On 20-22 March, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized FC valued at 5.36 Cr, Diamonds valued at 3.75 crore, and gold valued at Rs 1.49 Cr, together valued at 10.60 Cr across 8 cases," said Mumbai customs in a statement.

"The above goods were concealed in check-in bags, handbags, clothes worn, and body cavity," added the statement.

Earlier, Mumbai Customs seized over 2.99 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.72 crore in five different cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). (ANI)

