Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Two minors who had left home in Nanded district were traced by the cyber wing of Mumbai police, with personnel also managing to recover Rs 5 lakh cash that one of them had taken before moving out, an official said on Saturday.

The two teen boys had gone missing on Friday from their home in Juna Kautha in Nanded, some 590 kilometres from here, after which a kidnapping case was filed, he said.

"Technical analysis led to the two boys being located to the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai. The cyber police managed to hand them over to Nanded police. We recovered Rs 5 lakh from one of them," he added.

