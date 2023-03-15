The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in Lalbhaug area in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in Lalbhaug area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

"The deceased woman was identified as Veena Prakash Jain. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody by the police for questioning," a senior officer said.

Also Read | India@G20 | Exclusive Conversation with CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu on … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, informed the police.

"Parts of her body, like her arms & legs, were chopped off with a sharp weapon. Police found the body in a plastic bag kept in a cupboard. In such a situation, the FSL team was also called late in the night and the Panchnama of the entire flat was done," the officer added.

Also Read | Homeopathic Cough Syrup Contains Alcohol Like Whiskey and Cockroaches, Doctor Raises Concerns.

A case has been registered at Kalachowki Police Station in Mumbai and are investigating further, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)