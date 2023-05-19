Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that from this year onwards, environment-friendly Lord Ganesh idols will be compulsory for household Ganeshotsav.

"As per instructions by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and directions of the Supreme Court, BMC has declared that from this year onwards, Environment-friendly Lord Ganesh idols will be compulsory for household Ganeshotsav," an official statement said.

"In order to encourage the construction of eco-friendly Ganesh idols, instructions have also been given to all ward deputy commissioners to provide Shadu soil in some quantity on an experimental basis," it added.

BMC further announced that it has decided to waive the fee and deposits of public Ganeshotsav Mandals.

"According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, it has been decided to waive the fees and deposits of public Ganeshotsav mandals and its implementation has been started immediately," the press release said.

BMC further said that deposits of Public Ganeshotsav Mandals in the previous years will also be returned in the next seven days.

"Along with this, during today's meeting, the Municipal Commissioner has also directed those Ganeshotsav Mandals, who have directed to return the fees and deposits deposited during last year's Ganeshotsav within the next 7 days," it said. (ANI)

