Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located at Ballard Pier in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, as per officials.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, the fire started around 2:30 a.m. In response, 12 fire engines and other emergency vehicles, including water tankers, ambulances, and breathing equipment vans, were deployed to the site.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Condemns Incident During Phone Call With PM Narendra Modi, Says 'No Justification for Such Acts of Terror'.

The fire department further stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Firefighting operations are currently underway at the spot, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | Mandya Sports Gallery Collapse: Several Spectators Injured As Viewers' Gallery Collapses During Kabaddi Match in Karnataka.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)