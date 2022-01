Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Fire broke out at a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning.

Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

No casualty has been reported till now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

