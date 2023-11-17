Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): A fire broke out on the 11th and 12th floors of a building near the Grant Road area of Mumbai on Friday, said police.

According to police, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, furniture, doors, and household articles on the 8th and 12th floors.

Fire services reached the spot on receiving the information and reported it was a level-2 fire. No injuries have been reported so far, said police.

"People stranded on the 21st and 22nd floors were safely rescued by firemen to the terrace. Around 7-8 people stranded on the 15th floor were rescued by firemen and moved to the terrace by a staircase," they informed further.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

A fire had broken out in an industrial estate in the Malad area of Mumbai on Thursday. The fire engulfed five to six godowns of the industrial estate.

On receiving information, six fire vehicles rushed to the spot and took immediate measures to control the fire, officials said who added that no one was injured in the fire. (ANI)

