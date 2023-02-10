Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in the Life Insurance Corporation office in Girgaon in south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Student Dies While Playing Kabaddi Tournament in Malad, Case Registered.

It started in the second floor office of LIC in Marina Mansion building at 9:20pm on Thursday and was doused 15 minutes later, with no report of injuries to anyone, he said.

Also Read | India Finds Huge Deposits of Lithium for the First Time in Country in Jammu and Kashmir.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)