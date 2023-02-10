Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in the Life Insurance Corporation office in Girgaon in south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.
It started in the second floor office of LIC in Marina Mansion building at 9:20pm on Thursday and was doused 15 minutes later, with no report of injuries to anyone, he said.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained.
