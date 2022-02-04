Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) A Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel who was injured during a mock drill in Matunga area of the metropolis on January 29 has died, civic officials said on Friday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Approves Tweaked COVID-19 Protocols for Parsi Funeral.

Sadashiv Karve (53) had sustained severe leg injuries during a mock drill held on Bhau Daji Lad Road on January 29 around 10 am, a statement from the office of Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Relative In Jalore; Accused Arrested.

He died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at the civic-run Sion Hospital, it said, adding that the Fire Brigade chief has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Among those who paid tribute to Karve, whose body was kept at the fire brigade headquarters at Byculla, was Pednekar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)