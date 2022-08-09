Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Five people were injured when a bus hit a temple on the side of a road in the western suburb of Goregaon here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Santosh Nagar locality in the afternoon, an official said.

The driver of the BEST bus lost its control of the wheel after the brakes failed and the vehicle hit a temple on the side of the road, he said.

Bus conductor Abasaheb Kore, driver Kundlik Ghongade, passengers Howal Pandey (45), Govind Pathak (80) and Rajnish Pathak (37), were injured in the accident and shifted to hospitals, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 12 Somnath Gharge said, “We have not registered any FIR against anyone yet, as the incident is being probed.”

