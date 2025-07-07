Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday, following a successful surgery.

Expressing gratitude following his discharge, Patnaik took to the social media platform X and wrote, "I would like to thank the entire medical team of @KDAHMumbai and GangaWebteam for providing excellent medical service and taking great care of me pre-surgery and post-surgery. Heartfelt thanks to everyone from #Odisha and outside for their wishes and prayers for my health. Jai Jagannatha."

Speaking in Bhubaneswar, BJD Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra told ANI that Patnaik had travelled to Mumbai on June 20 for the medical procedure.

"People of Odisha are very glad to know that their beloved leader, Naveen ji has come out of Ambani hospital (Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital) in Mumbai. He had been to Mumbai on 20th June for the surgery...Now, he has come out of the hospital," he said.

BJD's Mishra further added," People are very eager to see him in Odisha at Naveen Niwas...This is a very successful operation. He has been discharged from the hospital and will remain in Mumbai for a few days for physiotherapy and other necessary treatments, as advised by the doctors. He will come back soon, hopefully..."

Meanwhile, on July 3, as the state climbed to fifth place in the national school education rankings for 2023-24, the former CM expressed his happiness on social media, crediting the 5T initiative for the transformation.

The previous Biju Janata Dal government had transformed about 7000 schools to unleash new aspirations and open new horizons for school students.

In a post on X, former CM Naveen Patnaik shared, "Glad to share that Odisha has earned 5th rank nationally in School Grading System, as per Performance Grading Index (PGI-2.0) Report released by Government of India. Odisha has achieved score of 595.6 and secured PRACHESTA-3 grade for the academic year 2023-24, up from 14th in 2019. The PGI 2.0 evaluates school education through 73 indicators across two categories: Outcomes and Governance & Management."

"Under our #5T initiative, we transformed about 7000 schools to unleash new aspirations and open new horizons for school students. We always believed that #NewOdisha will be built by empowering every child with the power of education. Glad that the robust foundation for government school education helping students excel. Thank all the teachers, parents, administrators and support staff for the huge transformation. #OdishaLeads," he shared. (ANI)

