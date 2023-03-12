Visual of the car after catching fire. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai, March 12: A Formula 1 car caught fire during the Oracle Red Bull racing in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday, the officials informed.

The incident happened at Bandstand in Mumbai's Bandra, where the car racing was taking place. Max Verstappen's Fearless Attitude Sets Him Apart: David Coulthard.

Video of F1 Race:

#WATCH | Oracle Red Bull racing team returns to India after eight years of gap, conducts show run in Mumbai's Bandra. pic.twitter.com/3fuZPxhhcA — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

The rescue team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. No casualty has been reported. Incidentally, the Oracle Red Bull racing is taking place in India after a long gap of eight years. Further details are awaited in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)