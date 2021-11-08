Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Monday informed that the Mumbai-Karnataka region has been renamed as 'Kittur Karnataka'.

The Karnataka Cabinet, in a meeting led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, decided to rename the region.

JC Madhuswamy said, "We don't call our areas as Mumbai-Karnataka so we have changed it to Kittur-Karnataka. We will issue notification."

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyothsava, Bommai had announced that the Mumbai-Karnataka region will be renamed as Kittur-Karnataka region in the upcoming cabinet.

He also mentioned that on November 1 that there is no point in retaining the old name when border disputes often emerge. He had also announced to accommodate funds in the upcoming budget of Rs 3000 crore for the development of the Kalyana-Karnataka region.

Earlier, the name of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region was also renamed the Kalyana-Karnataka region.

"After the unification of Karnataka, our border disputes began and it has been settled, but yet, we hear quarrels. Is there any meaning in calling it as Mumbai-Karnataka region when so many things are happening? What is the point in calling it Mumbai-Karnataka?" said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

