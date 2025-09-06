Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal will begin shortly in Mumbai.

A massive crowd of devotees has turned up at Lalbaugcha Raja for the 'visarjan procession' of the Lord Ganesh idol. The sound of dhol and nagada is filling the air as devotees joyfully participate in the procession.

Meanwhile, the 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Mumbai Cha Raja at Ganesh Gully has begun in Mumbai.

In Nagpur, mangal aarti was performed at Nagpur Cha Raja before the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol.

In Pune, the sounds of dhols reverberate as devotees turn up in huge numbers for the immersion of the idol of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati.

Speaking to ANI, festival head and trustee of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, Punit Balan, said that they will perform in the main immersion process by 6 pm in the evening.

He said, "10 days of the Ganesh Utsav have been very good... We will perform the rituals, and in the evening, by 6 pm, we will participate in the main immersion procession. In the next 5-6 years, I am confident that the entire Ganesh Utsav in Pune will become DJ-free."

In Hyderabad, the 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the 69-foot Khairatabad Lord Ganesh idol has also begun.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude on Saturday with the auspicious immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in the water, as today marks the end of the grand celebration.

'Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)

