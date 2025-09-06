Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 7, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, September 7: Local train commuters in Mumbai will face significant disruptions today due to the planned Sunday mega block announced by Central and Western Railways. Maintenance and infrastructure work will impact services across Central, Harbour, Transharbour, and Western lines, with diversions, cancellations, and altered schedules in place.

The mega block has been scheduled to carry out essential track, signal, and overhead equipment maintenance, ensuring smoother train operations in the long run. However, in the short term, passengers will have to deal with delays, diversions, and service suspensions during block hours. Did India Post Send Message Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on September 07, 2025?

Here are the details line by line:

Central Line

Matunga–Mulund UP & DOWN fast lines: 11:05 am – 3:45 pm

Fast trains diverted to slow line, halting at all stations in between, reaching 15 minutes late.

Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, September 6? Check Details. Karjat–Khopoli UP & DOWN lines: 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm (services blocked).

Harbour Line

Vashi–Panvel UP & DOWN: 11:05 am – 4:05 pm

Services between CSMT–Panvel/Belapur cancelled during block hours.

Special trains to run on CSMT–Vashi section.

Transharbour Line

Thane–Vashi UP & DOWN: 11:05 am – 4:05 pm

Trains between Thane and Panvel cancelled in both directions.

Uran Line

No block announced; services unaffected.

Western Line

Santacruz–Goregaon UP & DOWN fast lines: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Fast trains diverted to slow lines; some suburban trains cancelled.

Select Andheri–Borivali trains to terminate at Goregaon via Harbour line.

In conclusion, while Mumbai’s lifeline will continue to run on Sunday, September 7, 2025, commuters should be prepared for delays, cancellations, and diversions across multiple lines due to the scheduled mega block. Passengers are advised to check train timings in advance, use alternative routes where available, and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Fact check

Claim : General perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai, which affects local train services. Conclusion : There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on September 7. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Central, Harbour, Western and Transharbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2025 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).