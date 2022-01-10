Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Mumbai reported 13,648 new COVID cases and five deaths on Monday.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGC), there are 1,03,862 active COVID cases in the city. Meanwhile, 27,214 patients recovered from the disease today.

Also Read | Gangasagar Mela 2022: Eastern Railway to Run Special EMU Trains Between January 12-17.

On Sunday, Mumbai logged 19,474 new COVID cases and seven deaths.

As many as 798 patients got hospitalised with COVID in Mumbai on Monday. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death tolll in the city to 16,411.

Also Read | Mumbai Logs 13,648 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, 30% Less Cases Than Previous Day.

There are 30 containmnet zones in the city and MCGM has sealed 168 buildings in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 33,470 new COVID cases and 8 deaths on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)