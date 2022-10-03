Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday recorded 66 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,50,546, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,733, while the count of recoveries reached 11,39,099 after 51 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

There has been a drop in daily infections, as the city had recorded 102 cases and a fatality on Sunday.

Of the 66 cases reported during the day, only two patients were symptomatic, the civic body said.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent and doubling rate of 8,683 days, the city currently has 714 active cases.

At least 3,362 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,83,25,610, the BMC said.

