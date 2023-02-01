Mumbai, February 1: Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a single COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 11,55,253, the city civic body said. With no fresh fatality, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

A day earlier, the metropolis had reported four cases and zero fatalities. Mumbai is now left with 12 active case while the overall number of recoveries stood at 11,35,494. COVID-19 Variants of Concern, Obsolete in Humans, Found in White-Tailed Deer in US: Study.

The case recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent and the average doubling rate of cases is 4,96,276 days, the bulletin said. Budget 2023: Govt Provided Free Food Grains to 80 Crore Poor People; No One Went Hungry During COVID-19 Pandemic, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

With 2,660 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, Mumbai's cumulative tally of samples examined so far rose to 1,87,12,674. COVID-19 cases in the city grew by 0.0001 per cent between January 25 and 31, the bulletin said.

