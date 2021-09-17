Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) A major fire broke out at Mandala scrap market in Mumbai's eastern suburb of Mankhurd early on Friday, but there was no report of any injury, civic officials said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Exploring New Team of Young Leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar Likely to Join Congress Soon: Sources.

The blaze erupted around 4.15 am at the scrap market located on Veer Jijamata Bhosale Marg, they said.

Also Read | Telangana Govt Fixes Quota for Gouds, SCs, STs in Liquor Shop Allotment.

At least 10 fire engines and water takers were sent to the spot, the officials said.

Thick black smoke billowing into the sky was visible.

A fire brigade official said that the blaze is confined to seven to eight shops in the market, where different types of scrap material, including empty chemical drums, was stored.

"The fire has been covered from all the sides after more than three hours of efforts and the firefighting operation is still on," he said.

More information about the incident is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)