Mumbai, November 16: Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy by luring him with the promise of providing him firecrackers. "The incident occurred when the minor was bursting crackers near his house. The accused allegedly lured him into a nearby building with the promise of more fireworks and assaulted him sexually. The suspect also reportedly threatened to kill the boy if he disclosed the incident to anyone," an Antop Hill Police Station official said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Woman Doctor, Extorts Money From Her in Gamdevi; Arrested.

The incident took place on Monday and the boy went home and did not tell anybody. When parents found him crying and asked him the reason, he narrated the incident to them after which the parents approached the police. Mumbai Shocker: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Assaults Four Girls at Civic School in Vikhroli; Arrested.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and police registered an FIR under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said that there were already two cases of harassment registered against the accused.

