Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) A woman sustained severe burn injuries to her face when her brother-in-law allegedly threw acid on her in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested the accused Prabuddha Kamble (45) for allegedly throwing acid on his sister-in-law, when the latter was working at a shop in Parshiwada area of Ghatkopar on Wednesday, an official said.

The victim, who is widow, had recently started working at the shop, which had upset the accused, and the duo had an argument, he said.

On Wednesday, when the victim reached the shop for work, Kamble allegedly went there and threw acid on her face, the official said, adding that the shop owner, who was present at the scene, also sustained injuries on his hand and other body parts.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder), among other provisions of the IPC has been registered against Kamble, who was arrested on the day of the attack, he said.

The police are yet to ascertain the type of acid used in the attack and samples have been sent to a forensic lab for further probe, the official added.

