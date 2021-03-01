Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has registered a case against a 52-year-old for flouting COVID-19 rules in Mumbai on Sunday.

The man skipped the 14-day mandatory quarantine despite testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the man had been tested positive for the virus since February 19 and was supposed to maintain a 14-day quarantine.

A case has been registered in Mumbai's Govandi police station by Chembur M West Ward health staff.

Maharashtra had been witnessing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases for the last few days.

It reported 8,293 new coronavirus cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed yesterday.

A total of 52,154 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,24,704 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the state health department, the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 93.95 percent and the fatality rate is 2.42 per cent. (ANI)

