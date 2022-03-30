Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car in Kemps Corner area of south Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022: PM Narendra Modi Calls Upon Matua Community To Raise Awareness To Remove Corruption at Every Level in the Society.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, the official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

"The two-wheeler of Aditya Desai was hit by the car of Rehan Kalavith (27), who is a doctor in a state-run hospital. The car was going from Pedder Road to Haji Ali," he said.

A case has been registered with Gamdevi police station, the official added. PTI DC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)