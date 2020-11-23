Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two of his cousin sisters in Dharavi area of Mumbai, police said on Monday.

He was held after one of the victims approached police last week and lodged a complaint, an official said.

The accused was arrested from near a hotel and has been charged with rape under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Senior Inspector Subhash Nagrale of Dharavi police station said.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till November 27, the official added.

