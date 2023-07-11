Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting the 10-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said.

The incident took place in Asalpha locality, where the accused lived with his partner and her two daughters, an official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s Government Transfers Rs 1,005 Crore to Over 51 Lakh Pensioners Through Direct Benefit Transfer.

The accused had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions on the pretext of playing a game with her, he said.

The abuse came to light when the girl confided in her aunt, who approached the police with a complaint, the official said.

Also Read | Ayodhya Acid Attack: Man Throws Acid at Woman After Marriage Called Off in Haiderganj Area.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)