Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) A man was arrested allegedly with charas or cannabis resin worth around Rs 2 crore, a Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

Vijay Chavan (31), a resident of Malwani in Malad, was nabbed at Dahisar Check Naka on Saturday when he came to deliver a drug consignment, he said.

"We found 5.5 kilograms of high-quality charas worth Rs 2 crore with him. He has said he brought the contraband from Nepal. He has been booked under the NDPS Act and a probe is underway to unravel his peddling network," the official informed.

