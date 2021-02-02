Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Fourteen people were arrested on Tuesday after an online gambling and poker racket was busted by the Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said.

On a tip-off, the property cell of the Crime Branch raided a car service station on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road in the morning, he said.

The police seized Rs 1.39 lakh cash, 14 mobile phones, playing cards, SIM cards, router etc, he added.

All the arrested persons have been remanded in police custody till February 5, the official informed.

